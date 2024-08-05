Driver taken to hospital after car comes off the Portaferry Road near the sea
Emergency services were rushed to the scene after a car came off the road near the sea on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards yesterday.
The incident happened on the on Sunday, August 4, at around 4pm.
According to Bangor Coastguard Rescue their team was tasked “along with PSNI, NIFRS and Portaferry Coastguard Team” after the Ambulance service received reports of a car that had come of the Portaferry Road, Newtownards and landed on the beach.
"The casualty self recovered from the vehicle, was tended to by the paramedics and transferred to hospital,” adds the post.
"Vehicle was later recovered from the shore and all assets stood down.
"Emergency on the Coast or at Sea call and ask for the Coastguard.”
