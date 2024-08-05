Driver taken to hospital after car comes off the Portaferry Road near the sea

Car found on beach after coming off the Portaferry Road, Newtownards

Emergency services were rushed to the scene after a car came off the road near the sea on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the on Sunday, August 4, at around 4pm.

According to Bangor Coastguard Rescue their team was tasked “along with PSNI, NIFRS and Portaferry Coastguard Team” after the Ambulance service received reports of a car that had come of the Portaferry Road, Newtownards and landed on the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The casualty self recovered from the vehicle, was tended to by the paramedics and transferred to hospital,” adds the post.

"Vehicle was later recovered from the shore and all assets stood down.