DUP leader dubs Kneecap a 'hatefest' as Sinn Fein minister distances herself from group's comments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Belfast rap trio Kneecap have become “a hatefest” that “promotes division”, DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was speaking after the band came under fire after videos emerged showing member Mo Chara expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah, and another in which concert-goers were told to “kill your local MP”.

Belfast East MP Gavin Robinson accused the band of performing in “a grotesque way” that “promotes division” and said it is a “slim defence” to dismiss complaints about the group by appealing to freedom of expression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have become a hate fest,” he said, speaking at Stormont.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson

“When you listen to Katie Amess this morning, I don’t think anyone could be failed to be moved by just how appalling and outrageous their position is...

“From my perspective, these gentlemen don’t need to be on a stage, they need to be in a courtroom because it is a hate crime what they are doing and it should be considered as such…

“They should face the wrath, disappointment, consternation of people, not just like us in unionism, in Belfast, or across Northern Ireland, but as you can see right across these isles, the British Isles and within the United States of America where a promoter has dropped them, where there are questions over the availability of a visa, and rightly so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because support for prescribed organisations, support for the killing of members of parliament, irrespective of their political view, that members of parliament should be killed, it’s appalling.

“It shouldn’t be given a sort of casual acquiescence, and say ‘let’s not give them publicity’. They should hear the widespread and cross-party political and cross-country condemnation of their position.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fein’s Stormont economy minster Caoimhe Archibald, speaking at Parliament Buildings on Monday, said: “Clearly, I don’t agree with what was said.”

But she added: “I think that Kneecap are a group that has been very vocal on issues that are important to them like Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the most outrageous issue facing the world today is the ongoing genocide that we are seeing in Palestine and the bombardment that continues on a daily basis, the blockading of aid, the slaughter of innocent women and children.

“I think that is what our focus should very much be on as an international community, in bringing an end to that.”

Meanwhile Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann (South Antrim) raised the “only good Tory is a dead Tory” comment in the Commons, prompting Home Office minister Dame Diana to reply: “Of course I would condemn any comments like that online.”

Kneecap manager Dan Lambert has said repeatedly when contacted: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your 'paper’, ever. Free Palestine!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lambert also added “hasta la victoria siempre,” a Spanish phrase meaning “ever onward to victory” that is closely associated with communist guerrilla Che Guevara.

In statements on Twitter however, the group said it is facing “a coordinated smear campaign”.

“We do not give a f**k what religion anyone practices,” it said.

“We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide [in Gaza] just as we are. What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes – and we will not stay silent. No media spin will change this.