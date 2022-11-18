Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland Friday 18th November 2022 Ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers. The sealed off entrance to Mt Carmel Heights in Strabane where n incident occurred on Thrusday night when two PSNI odficers narrowly escaped serious injury. (NW Newspix)

Following his discussion with PSNI chief Simon Byrne, Sir Jeffrey said: "This callous and seemingly pre-meditated attack must be roundly condemned. My thoughts first and foremost are with the officers affected, their loved ones and PSNI colleagues as they come to terms with has happened.

"Attempts on the life of police officers were wrong in the past and remain wrong today. There is always an alternative to violence. Northern Ireland will not be held to ransom by fringe elements intent only on bloodshed and dragging our society backwards."

He continued: "It is clear from the scenes this morning that those responsible for such cowardly acts offer nothing but hurt and disruption for the communities they purport to represent. Political leadership is needed to send a strong message that this behaviour has no place in our society."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Policing Board representative Mike Nesbitt MLA praised the bravery of police officers, describing the attack as "an attack on the entire community."

He continued: “In addition to the widespread disruption caused to the local community in that area of Strabane, two police officers will have been traumatised and my thoughts and best wishes are with those officers, their families and their colleagues at this time.

“Every single community in Northern Ireland is entitled to a police service. Nobody has the right to attack anyone, least of all police officers whose role is to keep us all safe and to solve crime. The bravery of our police officers is in total contrast to the cowardice of those who skulk in the shadows and plot to attack them.

“Whether you want a new Ireland, a united Ireland or a partitioned Ireland, you have no right, no authority and no mandate to murder police officers or anyone else."

