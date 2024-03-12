Earthed by William Clark & Sons Launch Debut Wallpaper Collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contemporary Irish Linen and Lifestyle Brand, Earthed by William Clark & Sons, has unveiled its product expansion with its beautiful debut wallpaper collection.

Drawing from organic nature-inspired patterns with detailed and expressive colours to create statement pieces for the home, the new wallpaper collection includes over 12 popular designs in a stunning array of over 50 individual colours which have been reworked from Earthed’s award-winning textile collections including Upperlands, Sub Surface, Pilgrimage, Donacloney and Helix.

Earthed have also incorporated brand new, exclusive designs that feature in an up-and-coming collection yet to be released which showcases digitally manipulated illustration, geometric designs, and abstract nature-themed patterns.

Earthed Wallpaper

Creative Director, Duncan Neil said; "Creating wallpaper has been an exciting process – it’s allowed us to create wallpapers with a visual point of difference to offerings currently in the market.” He added: “The fabric side of the business has been so well received and we often get asked about coordinating wallpapers with our unique design. We’re now delighted to be offering new products whilst also adding some brand new, exclusive designs into our debut wallpaper collection.” According to Duncan, the new wallpaper collection is continual evolvement of the Earthed aesthetic; unifying home decor with both interior textiles and walls, resulting in beautiful home decoration.

With the wallpaper manufactured of up to 80% natural origin and deriving from sustainably managed forests, Earthed has placed an emphasis on environmental sustainability. “We’re all well aware that society is becoming more ethically conscious of their purchases, and we’re proud that all of our wallpaper is produced in small batches quantities here in the UK to lower our carbon footprint and is manufactured from materials with more sustainable integrity in mind” concludes Duncan.