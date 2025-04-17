Easter weather: The Met Office breaks down forecast for Northern Ireland for days ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland looks set for a few days of unsettled weather over the Easter holidays.

​The Met Office told the News Letter that it expects it to be intermittently wet tomorrow, the weekend, and into the start of next week.

Today and Monday are bank holidays in the Province.

Though Tuesday is not a bank holiday, some businesses’ and public services’ opening hours are expected to be curtailed that day.

The Met Office’s Oliver Claydon said: “It is a pretty mixed weekend of weather for Northern Ireland with low pressure never far away.”

Tomorrow is set to start off wet and breezy across the Province, with rain over higher ground in particular expected to be heavy.

"The rain will fragment into showers through the afternoon but persist into the evening and overnight,” he said, adding that the highest temperature is expected to be 10C tomorrow.

“Saturday will remain showery with plenty of cloud around too, though there will be the odd brighter spell particularly in the north,” he added.

"Sunday will be similar with showers scattered across Northern Ireland with occasional bright spells in the north and east. [We expect] highs of 11C on Saturday and Sunday.

"Monday’s forecast is a little more uncertain with the position of an area of low pressure dictating the conditions.

"It is likely to remain changeable with showers and spells of sunshine.