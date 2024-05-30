Elderly Irish tourist dies in suspected drowning near Salou on Spain's Costa Dorada
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been reported that a 72-year-old man died at a beach called La Pedrera near the resort town of Salou, a short drive south of the east coast city of Tarragona yesterday – Wednesday.
When asked about the tragic death, a spokeswoman for Irish foreign office said: The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."
And a report in Murcia Today, published says that a 72-year-old holidaymaker was ‘pulled from the water unconscious shortly after midday on Wednesday, with emergency responders attempting to save his life at the scene’.
It adds that the ‘identity of the deceased became apparent later in the day when his wife informed hotel receptionists that her husband had gone missing and she was unable to contact him’.
The paper claimed the couple had been staying at the four-star Golden Donaire Beach Hotel in La Pineda, close to where the tragedy took place.
A post-mortem was said to be scheduled for Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.