Belfast Zoo are excited to reveal that in September 2023 they welcomed three new additions to their Colobus monkey family.

They say that this adorable trio have been off show for the last few months while repair work was being done on their house, but now they are back in view.

Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns, said “The three new arrivals has been terrific news for us. Colobus monkeys are endangered and quite rare, without the active work of zoos many species like this would simply cease to exis

"The biggest threat to this species is the loss of their habitat through destruction of forests.

"They naturally live in groups of 8-15 and with these new additions it brings our family up to 8, which we are delighted with.”

He adds that their ‘beautiful babies are now eight months old; the sex of the babies has not been determined yet however the zoo is pleased to report that all babies and mothers are thriving’.

When first born the colobus monkey is pure white with a pink face. They then develop their black fur after a few months.

Like all primates they are unable to walk at birth; colobus monkeys must be carried by their mothers. This species uses the “Alloparenting” method which means that all females in the group will help to raise the babies as well as the biological mother.

Colobus monkey

In the first month when the infant still has a pink face, they are handled three to five times an hour in resting groups.

The name “Colobus” means “he cut short” and refers to their stumpy thumbs.

They are natural “chillers” and like to while the day away languishing about.

They hang elegantly from branches with their mischievous faces peering out, with wispy white beards making them an enchanting sight.

Colobus monkey family

About 50% of their day is spent relaxing and with the remaining time they like to groom, greet, and play.

Their diet is generally composed of leaves and fruits. However, they have a rather diverse diet and will consume bark, wood, and even soil!