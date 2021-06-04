Elderly man trapped under tractor in north Antrim for three days
An elderly man has been flown to hospital after being trapped under a tractor in north Antrim for up to three days, it has been reported.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:46 pm
The man, described as being in his late 70s, was discovered on the Bregagh Road in Armoy – close to the Dark Hedges.
Emergency crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, NI Ambulance Service and PSNI all attended the scene.
The casualty was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in the charity air ambulance shortly after midday on Friday.
The man’s condition is not known.
Updates to follow.