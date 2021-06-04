Elderly man trapped under tractor in north Antrim for three days

The charity air ambulance

The man, described as being in his late 70s, was discovered on the Bregagh Road in Armoy – close to the Dark Hedges.

Emergency crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, NI Ambulance Service and PSNI all attended the scene.

The casualty was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in the charity air ambulance shortly after midday on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man’s condition is not known.