Eleventh Night bonfires praised as 'peaceful and positive' tradition

Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland have been hailed as a “peaceful and positive” tradition – despite controversy surrounding two of them this year.

Across the province, thousands of people gathered at their local bonfires, from small community events to the towering edifices built as enthusiasts competed to have the most impressive stack around.

With a fairground atmosphere at most of the bonfires, the night passed off with joy and revelry for the vast majority of events.

Two of the bonfires hit headlines, however – one at Moygashel in Co Tyrone topped by a “migrant boat” is being probed as a potential hate crime, while Environment Minister Andrew Muir has said he is disappointed that one close to Belfast’s Donegall Road was lit despite warnings over asbestos on the site.

The eleventh night bonfire burns fiercely at Mount Vernon estate, North Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The bonfire at Meridi Street, off the Donegall Road, had been the focus of health warnings, political rows and legal challenges throughout the week before it was lit on Friday night.

Pledging that an environmental crime investigation will continue, the Alliance minister said: “A review must be undertaken looking at lessons that can be learned involving all statutory partners.”

The night was also marred by a sectarian hate crime attack on an Orange Hall in Co Antrim.

Shortly after 1.20am on Saturday, it was reported that paint had been thrown over the front of the building on Rasharkin’s Main Street and graffiti daubed on walls opposite.

Fireworks before the eleventh night bonfire was lit on Belfast's Sandy Row. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Pledging to patrol the area, PSNI Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “We are treating this criminal damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

“The police service condemns all sectarian hate crime and criminal damage caused to any property is absolutely unacceptable.”

TUV leader Jim Allister condemned the incident, stating it “typifies the unbridled hatred of Orange and unionist culture that is designed to drive out its remaining protestant residents” while adding the community would not be deterred by the incident.

Addressing the controversy around two bonfires, over the weekend political leaders pointed out that the overwhelming majority were a peaceful good time.

The eleventh night bonfire on Sandy Row near Belfast city centre. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Said East Belfast DUP MLA David Brooks: “Across Northern Ireland there are hundreds of bonfires lit to celebrate the 11th night. Of those only a tiny fraction attract any controversy.

“People obviously disregarded Andrew Muir’s comments on the Donegall Road bonfire given his silence and his Department’s inaction until the last minute. It simply doesn’t wash for Alliance representatives to spend one day attempting to claim they recognise the cultural importance of bonfires having spent 364 days demonising them.

“We would encourage organisers to work with agencies such as the Fire Service to minimise risk. That can ensure bonfires are the peaceful positive and safe tradition we want to support and protect.”

