A £596,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Purdysburn Road, Castlereaghto start on March 18

A £596,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme will start on Purdysburn Road, Castlereagh on Tuesday 18 March 2025.

The resurfacing scheme will extend for approximately 1.5 km from the junction of Milltown Road to the Beechill Road roundabout.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Castlereagh area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Roadworks

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement overnight road closures (Monday to Friday only) on Purdysburn Road, between Milltown Road and Beechill Road roundabout, during the hours of 8pm and 6am from Tuesday 18 March 2025 until Friday 4 April 2025.

Additionally, to facilitate final surfacing full road closures will be required between 7am and 7pm on the weekends of 22 - 23 March and also 29 – 30 March 2025.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 4 April 2025, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.