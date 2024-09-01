A1 dual carriageway safety plans: Department urged to give update on work every six months
The planned £70m safety improvement work was first approved in 2021 following a public inquiry.
The proposals include the closing of gaps in the central reservation, creation of new flyovers and preventing of right turns from more than 20 side roads along the stretch of road between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alliance councillor, Joy Ferguson, has now called on the local authority to write to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), to seek regular updates on the plans.
The Department has previously said that in light of budget restrictions, the planned upgrade can’t be delivered as one overall scheme.
It stated that options are being explored to deliver the project in smaller phased packages from 2026 onwards.
In a letter to DfI Minister, John O’Dowd, in May ABC chief executive, Mr Roger Wilson asked for an update on DfI’s upgrade plans.
The letter was only acknowledged in August with a DfI officer writing: “Apologies for the delay, due to a change in offices your letter was overlooked. The issue you have raised is being considered and a reply will issue shortly.”
Speaking at last week’s council meeting Councillor Ferguson, who has long been campaigning for the A1 to be made safer, commented: “I note that we’re playing a bit of cat and mouse with DfI, and we’re playing catch-up with the information that we already know, that the A1 has been approved and it’s very welcome.
“I would propose that we ask DfI to update this chamber on the progress that is made on the A1.
“Construction is due to start in 2026. We would ask them for a progress update on a six-monthly basis, until construction begins in early 2026.”
Cllr Ferguson’s request for a letter to be sent to DfI, asking for twice-yearly updates, met with universal approval in the Council chamber.
According to NISRA/DfI figures, between 2002 and 2019 alone, there have been 661 collisions and 41 people killed on the Al dual carriageway.
More than 12,000 people signed a petition earlier this year to prioritise the upgrade.
