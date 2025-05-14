A man in his 70s has died in a farming accident in Co Armagh.

The incident happened in the Tassagh area on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 70s in the Dundrum Road area of Tassagh on Tuesday evening, 13th May.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

Tassagh

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that ‘ appliance from Keady Fire Station attended the incident however no action was required by NIFRS’.

And a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 19:12 on

Tuesday 13th May, following reports of an incident on the Dundrum Road area, Armagh.

NIAS

‘NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene. No one was taken from the scene’.

A spokesman from the Health and Safety Executive added: “HSENI is aware of an incident that occurred in Armagh yesterday evening, and is continuing to make enquiries.”

It is understood the incident involved a tractor.

Local SDLP Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon, from Tassagh, said locals were “very shocked” last night when emergency vehicles rushed into the area.

"An elderly farmer has lost his life and it is a tragedy,” he said.

"The incident seemed to involve a tractor but I have no idea what happened.

"It is an absolute tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of people in the entire community are with the mans family at this very sad time.

"It is going to be a very difficult time for them.