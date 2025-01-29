Air Ambulance called to 'medical emergency' in Dundonald this morning

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:13 BST
The emergency services including the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance are at the scene of an incident in Dundonald this morning.

It’s understood a number of ambulances have attended the scene in the Ballybeen area.

Images from social media also showed the Air Ambulance helicopter having landed at playing fields close to Dungoyne Park.

The Air Ambulance has left the scene after what is understood to have been a medical incident that happened in a private residence in the area.

