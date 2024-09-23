Andy Allen: Disabled MLA blasts ‘shambles’ after Aer Lingus plane left without him

Andy Allen

A disabled MLA has described a “shambles” after being unable to board a plane.

Andy Allen had been travelling from Birmingham home to Belfast at the weekend when his Aer Lingus plane left without him.

He has contended the assistance he needs to board the plane on his wheelchair did not come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to the social media network X, he branded the incident as a “shambles”.

Mr Allen, a former soldier, has been using a wheelchair since he was seriously injured while he was serving in Afghanistan at the age of 19 in 2008.

He told the BBC that he had been due to get on an Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City Airport on Sunday but could not board.

He said that he sat on the tarmac ready to depart, and was later informed that there was a request for his luggage to be taken off the plane and that the plane was leaving without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UUP's Andy Allen(left) and Robbie Butler speak to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Allen was accommodated in hotel for the night and is due to fly home on Monday.

He said he wanted to speak out to highlight issues in travel for disabled customers and said it must be improved.

“In society as a whole there are things that need to be improved for disabled people, to ensure disabled people can play a full part in society and we aren’t prevented from being able to do so – whether that is accessing a building, going up in a lift or evacuating a building in a safe way,” he told the BBC.

“It’s devastating.

“How many other people have experienced it that haven’t felt they’ve been able to speak, that’s why I felt it was important to call it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’m not asking for special treatment, just a level playing field.”

Responding, Aer Lingus said the flight was operated by Emerald Airlines who have reached out to the customer directly to offer a “heartfelt apology” and started a full investigation into the incident.

“We sincerely apologise to this customer for the experience they had while travelling with Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines,” a spokesperson said.

“Aer Lingus recognises the challenges faced by customers with disabilities and we are committed to doing all we can to assist all customers who require additional support.