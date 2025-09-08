Appeal for information about missing 15-year-old Padraig McConville

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of about missing 15-year-old Padraig McConville.

A post on Police East Belfast says that Padraig was last seen in the East Belfast area at approximately 08.20am September 4.

It adds that he ‘is believed to have been seen on Friday 5th September at 1200 in the area of Nettlefield’ and ‘has not returned home since’ and ‘is likely to be with our other missing person, Luke Roberts’. The appeal adds that ‘Padraig is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, brown hair, wearing a black coloured Berghaus jacket, black cargo trousers and dark grey new balance trainers with a red trim’.