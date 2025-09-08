Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old Luke Roberts missing from East Belfast home

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find missing 13-year-old Luke Roberts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police East Belfast says ‘Luke was last seen in the East Belfast area at approximately 1900 hours on Friday 5th September.

‘He has not returned home since.

‘He is likely to be with our other missing person, Padraig McConville’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke is described as 13-years-old, 6 foot tall and slim with ‘faded dark hair’, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured coat and white Nike trainers. The post adds that the PSNI believe he is ‘with Padraig McConville in the East Belfast area’.