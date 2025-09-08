Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old Luke Roberts missing from East Belfast home
A post on Police East Belfast says ‘Luke was last seen in the East Belfast area at approximately 1900 hours on Friday 5th September.
‘He has not returned home since.
‘He is likely to be with our other missing person, Padraig McConville’.
Luke is described as 13-years-old, 6 foot tall and slim with ‘faded dark hair’, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured coat and white Nike trainers. The post adds that the PSNI believe he is ‘with Padraig McConville in the East Belfast area’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 with any information regarding his whereabouts since he has been missing.