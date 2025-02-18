"A man and a woman, who were inside the property at the time were taken to hospital for treatment

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a property in the Forth Avenue area of Warrenpoint in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to the report just before 3.20am.

"At this stage, we believe an accelerant was poured at the front door of the property before being set alight. Damage was caused to the door and the inside of the property. "A man and a woman, who were inside the property at the time were taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, I would appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 100 of 18/12/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.