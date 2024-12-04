Appeal for owner of hat and shoes left in the vicinity of Northern Ireland beauty spot to come forward
The message posted on Police Newry, Mourne & Down asks for information about the concerning discovery.
"We are appealing to the owner or anyone who recognises the below hat and shoes to contact Police,” it says. “The hat and shoes shown below were found in the vicinity of Bloody Bridge, Newcastle today.
"They were close to the first wooden bridge going up the mountain path from the carpark.
"We have conducted a thorough search of the area and made necessary enquiries but have not yet identified the owner.
"If you recognise the hat and shoes, or know anything regarding its owner please phone 101 and quote reference 761 from 03/12/24.”