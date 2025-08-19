Appeal to find missing 16-year-old Kaylee Jones from Mullingar, West Meath - last seen in Portstewart

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Police are keen to locate missing 16-year-old Kaylee Jones.
A post on Police Causeway Coast and Glen’s says: ‘Police in Coleraine are appealing for information in relation to missing person Kaylee Jones, a 16 year old female reported missing from Mullingar, West Meath.

‘She was reportedly last seen in the Portstewart area.

‘Anyone with information please contact 101 and quote reference 1263-180825’.

