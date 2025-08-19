Shock and devastation at death of schoolboy Eunan Harvey a 'lively, outgoing and sociable young man who made a lasting impression among his peers'

Countless messages of sympathy and tributes have been paid after the death of schoolboy Eunan Harvey.

The Year 14 pupil from Glenariff and pupil at St Killian’s College, died on August 18.

He will be buried on Wednesday (August 20) after Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church at 11am.

Eunan Harvey in tribute from his school St Killians

A notice in Funeral Times describes him as the ‘beloved son of Sean and Sharon dear brother of Aoife and Lena, much loved grandson of Artie, Anne, Marian and the late Peter’.

It adds: ‘Deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle’.

And he family ask for ‘Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Young lives Vs Cancer. ‘In Celebration of Eunan's vitality for life and sport in the Glens feel free to wear club colours’. And a glowing tribute to the young man by his school St Killians College says: ‘It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Eunan Harvey, Year 14, who died peacefully after a short illness, earlier this morning.

‘Eunan was a valued member of our school community—bright, lively and full of promise.

‘Surrounded by many friends, his presence touched our lives and brought much joy to his entire year group. His loss will be felt deeply by all our students, staff, and those who knew him.

‘Eunan was a top achieving pupil at both GCSE and AS Level, recently achieving an A in PE, a Distinction in ICT and a C in Environmental Technology whilst battling an illness.

‘More than the sum of his academic achievements, Eunan was an outstanding sportsperson representing the college in numerous sports, his club (Glenariffe) and County Antrim in hurling, and also representing Con Magees, Glenravel in Gaelic football.

‘Eunan was a lively, outgoing and sociable young man who made a lasting impression among his peers and large friendship group.

‘Eunan knew how to enjoy himself and had a great sense of humour, showing us the importance of making the most out of each and every day.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to all of Eunan’s family, particularly his parents Sharon and Sean, and his sisters Aoife and Lena.

‘Our thoughts are also with his friends, classmates and entire St Killian’s community during this incredibly difficult time.

‘We will continue to offer support in any way we can.

‘Please join us in keeping Eunan and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace’.

Messages underneath the school tribute say: