Ballymena band calls for halt on protests after violence overshadows peaceful rally
Ballymena Protestant Boys flute band argued Monday’s disorder was “causing chaos to our own community” and detracting from the points over long-running issues the earlier protest tried to raise.
“We understand people’s frustrations, but we can’t have this violence continuing on,” they stated – and were backed by Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey, a member of the band’s committee, who confirmed the organisation wanted to put its influence in the area to work defusing the situation.
Despite a successful turnout for the Monday evening protest, with a couple of thousand Ballymena locals taking to the town centre to raise concerns after an alleged sexual assault for which two teenage boys have been charged in court, much of the message protesters hoped to drive home was overshadowed by that night’s property damage and clashes with police.
The following morning, the flute band stated they were in favour the initial protest to back the family of the alleged victim, adding they’re “sure the family was was overwhelmed with the support they received with everyone showing up”.
They added: “We have to remember that members of our own community and family members of the band live within the Clonovan area.
“Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night throughout Clonovan and Harryville area. We are calling for it to stop.”
Mr Hoey, a DUP politician on Mid East Antrim Council, addressed the initial rally, stating he wanted to see the people of Ballymena speak with one voice on the issue – and like his bandmates, was appalled by the subsequent violent scenes.
“We were there to support the family, that is what Monday night was supposed to be about – and for most people, it was,” he said.
“These young guys involved in this disorder need to ask themselves, is this what the family wanted? Is this what they wanted to see? Would they condone it? No. No, of course not.
“This all detracts from the message we were trying to get out, which was about showing solidarity and raising valid concerns. Disorder like this takes away from what we’re trying to do.”