Ballymena band calls for halt on protests after violence overshadows peaceful rally

Ballymena Protestant Boys flute band called for an end to disorder that hit the town centre on Monday night. Photo: Ballymena Protestant Boys/Facebook

A popular Ballymena marching band has called for a stop on rallies over an alleged sex attack after the messages of a peaceful protest were overshadowed by street violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Protestant Boys flute band argued Monday’s disorder was “causing chaos to our own community” and detracting from the points over long-running issues the earlier protest tried to raise.

“We understand people’s frustrations, but we can’t have this violence continuing on,” they stated – and were backed by Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey, a member of the band’s committee, who confirmed the organisation wanted to put its influence in the area to work defusing the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a successful turnout for the Monday evening protest, with a couple of thousand Ballymena locals taking to the town centre to raise concerns after an alleged sexual assault for which two teenage boys have been charged in court, much of the message protesters hoped to drive home was overshadowed by that night’s property damage and clashes with police.

Deputy Mayor Tyler Hoey, who sits on the committee of Ballymena Protestant Boys, confirmed the band wants to bring its community influence to bear in defusing the situation.

The following morning, the flute band stated they were in favour the initial protest to back the family of the alleged victim, adding they’re “sure the family was was overwhelmed with the support they received with everyone showing up”.

They added: “We have to remember that members of our own community and family members of the band live within the Clonovan area.

“Ballymena Protestant Boys condemn the violence that happened last night throughout Clonovan and Harryville area. We are calling for it to stop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hoey, a DUP politician on Mid East Antrim Council, addressed the initial rally, stating he wanted to see the people of Ballymena speak with one voice on the issue – and like his bandmates, was appalled by the subsequent violent scenes.

“We were there to support the family, that is what Monday night was supposed to be about – and for most people, it was,” he said.

“These young guys involved in this disorder need to ask themselves, is this what the family wanted? Is this what they wanted to see? Would they condone it? No. No, of course not.