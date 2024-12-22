Belfast City Airport runway closed after emergency incident involving Aer Lingus flight
Belfast City Airport’s runway has closed after an emergency incident involving an Aer Lingus regional flight.
A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “At around 16:00 today, (Sunday 22 December) an Aer Lingus regional flight, operated by Emerald Airlines, had an incident on landing at Belfast City Airport.
"This was a positioning flight with no passengers but four crew members onboard.
"The airport’s emergency procedures were enacted.
"The runway is currently closed and will be for the rest of the day. Passengers are asked to contact their airline.”
