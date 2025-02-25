Brendan McFarlane: Funeral today for former senior IRA man who was OC of the H-Block during the 1981 hunger strike

By Gemma Murray

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST
The funeral was held today for former senior IRA man Bik McFarlane, from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, who died on Friday at the age of 74 after a short illness.

He was known for taking part in the biggest escape in UK prison history.

