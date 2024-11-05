Tributes have started to pour in after the body of missing Belfast man was found.

An earlier appeal was made for Brian ‘Bap’ McCusker on the Police West Belfast social media page saying that he was last seen in the vicinity of Grosvenor Road, Belfast at approximately 8.30am hours on November 4, 2025.

And according to the appeal Brian was wearing NHS branded Navy Combat Trousers, Navy tank top and NHS Branded Navy Jacket.

However when asked for an update a PSNI spokesman said that police attended the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Distillery Street area of Belfast on Tuesday 5th November – and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Meanwhile on Tuesday a post from the Community Rescue Service Belfast District, which had been tasked in to help with the operation on Tuesday November 5 said: "Sad news to share. CRS volunteers were tasked today (Tuesday) to search for a person missing in the Belfast area.

"We regret to inform you that this afternoon one of our teams located a body believed to be that of the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased."

Online a close friend posted: “Thank you to everyone who shared and all who helped search for Brian.

"Anyone with faith please pray for Baps family and friends that they find the strength to get through these next week's and months our hearts are broken”.

A tribute has been paid by Unison RVH Branch is at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. It said: “Belfast UNISON RVH and Muckamore branch committee are devastated at the news of the passing of our dear comrade and member Brian McCusker affectionately known as Bap.

"Brian was a passionate dog lover and Man utd fan.

"All have described Bap as a gentleman and someone always willing to help, Bap would regularly attend UNISON demos and picket lines.

"Bap played a key role in the delivery of patient care, he took his role seriously in the delivery and picking up of blood products throughout the hospital.

"He was very much respected by all professions and disciplines across the RVH.

£With almost 30 years service I know all members will join us in expressing our deepest condolences,love and solidarity to Bap's wonderful and very well respected family at their devastating loss. They are all in our thoughts and prayers.

"All of us working in the hospital have gone through very hard times, individually and collectively, however looking after yourself doesn't make sense if we're not looking after each other.

"We ask all members to attend Baps funeral mass. Details to follow...RIP comrade”.