Buncrana tragedy: Vigil held as community tries to recover after two teenage boys died after getting into difficulty in the water

A special service was held last night at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana on Sunday as the community tries to recover after two teenage boys died after getting into difficulty in the water.

They boys have been named locally as 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, originally from Nigeria, and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, from Zimbabwe.

The vigil last night was led by the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown.

Bishop McKeown told those gathered the Buncrana community pulled together in the face of tragedy, which he said showed their strength, but he also highlighted their welcome of people from abroad to the local community.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday afternoon after the Irish Coast Guard received a report that there were a number of people in difficulty in the water.

Later that evening, an 18-year-old male's body was recovered from the water.

A juvenile who was rescued from the water was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A third teenage boy managed to make it back to shore.

Buncrana Pier

Evelyn McLoughlin principal of Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, where Emmanuel attended, said there were "no words" that could "fully capture the pain and sorrow that we are feeling".

"We are truly heartbroken," she said.

Paying tribute Ms McLoughlin added: "Emmanuel embodied the true ethos of Scoil Mhuire, he was known for his warm personality, gentle humour and thoughtful nature.

"He immersed himself fully in our school community and was highly regarded by staff and students alike."

Kevin Cooley, principal of Crana College, where Matt attended, said "there is a dark cloud of sadness over Buncrana".

"Matt joined Crana College in January 2024, he was welcomed with open arms," he said.

"He was preparing for his leaving cert at the start of June. He was a determined young man, he was the most respectful young man you could ever meet.