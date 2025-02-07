Captive birds in lockdown: Control zone slapped on Magherafelt for pets and commercial flocks due to avian flu outbreak at nature reserve

Owners of captive birds in Magherafelt have been told to put them in lockdown – whether they’re pets at home or commercial flocks.

The move comes after an avian flu outbreak on a nature reserve on the outskirts of the Co Londonderry town.

A control zone has been imposed on everywhere within a three-kilometre radius of the reserve, which includes most of the town itself.

The zone came into effect at 5pm today (7th).

A map of the control zone published by DAERA.

Bird owners in the zone are now instructed to take strict measures, which include:

keeping all birds housed or, if housing isn’t possible, isolated

recording the name and address of any visitors to their property, and whether the visitors had contact with a bird

taking all necessary biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of spreading avian flu

Bird markets, fairs and shows are banned for the duration of the zone, and game birds must not be released within it.

The control zone is in place indefinitely, and will only be lifted when the Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) deems it safe to do so.

Authorities say strict measures are needed to stop bird flu infecting Northern Ireland's farming stock.

The nature reserve at the centre of the outbreak is now closed to the public, and all remaining captive birds there will be humanely culled.

Investigations to track down the likely source of infection are under way, and surveillance will be conducted of poultry and other bird premises within the control zone.

Said DAERA Minister Andrew Muir: “The preliminary positive results of avian flu in captive birds is very disheartening.

"No captive bird site or poultry premises is immune from a potential incursion of this terrible disease, and it is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action now to review and enhance their biosecurity measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease."

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir imposed the control zone on Friday evening.

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, also urged flock keepers to review and, if necessary, improve their biosecurity measures to stop the spread of the disease.

"If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy,” he said.

Anyone who suspects an animal may be infected must, by law, immediately report it to a DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840. Failure to do so is an offence.

Full details of the Magherafelt control zone restrictions can be found on DAERA's website.

A government photo showing the signs of bird flu.

Last month, the entirety of Northern Ireland was placed in a bird flu containment zone after outbreaks were found in three counties.

Special measures currently apply to everyone who keeps birds in the province – whether that’s commercial farming flocks, ordinary household pets, or a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

Less strict than the control zone, the provincewide measures were brought in after avian flu was detected in Co Tyrone, the first wild outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Northern Ireland since September 2023.