Tributes have been paid after a Moira man died when he became unwell whilst climbing Errigal mountain.

The Co Armagh man who passed away while climbing Donegal 's highest mountain at the weekend was 48-years-old.

According to reports the father-of-three had been hiking with friends up Errigal Mountain on Saturday afternoon when he became unwell and collapsed.

And although Mr Henderson was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A death notice on McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Services says that Carl Henderson from Moira (formerly of Ingleby Barwick, England) died suddenly on Mount Errigal, Dunlewey, Gweedore, Co Donegal.

He is described as the ‘beloved husband of Caroline and an incredible father to Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe’.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at noon in St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin with burial afterwards in St.Colman's Cemetery, Kilwarlin.

This can be viewed online via https://www.facebook.com/The-Parish-of-Magheralin-991714407531552

Carl Henderson

The notice adds ‘His strength and care will continue to shape Caroline and their children, as they hold his memory close in the years to come’.

Messages of shock and sympathy online to the Henderson family include: