Carl Henderson: Tributes pour in after tragic death of local father-of-two whilst climbing Errigal Mountain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Co Armagh man who passed away while climbing Donegal 's highest mountain at the weekend was 48-years-old.
According to reports the father-of-three had been hiking with friends up Errigal Mountain on Saturday afternoon when he became unwell and collapsed.
And although Mr Henderson was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A death notice on McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Services says that Carl Henderson from Moira (formerly of Ingleby Barwick, England) died suddenly on Mount Errigal, Dunlewey, Gweedore, Co Donegal.
He is described as the ‘beloved husband of Caroline and an incredible father to Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe’.
Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at noon in St. Patrick and St Ronan's Church, Magheralin with burial afterwards in St.Colman's Cemetery, Kilwarlin.
This can be viewed online via https://www.facebook.com/The-Parish-of-Magheralin-991714407531552
The notice adds ‘His strength and care will continue to shape Caroline and their children, as they hold his memory close in the years to come’.
Messages of shock and sympathy online to the Henderson family include:
- ‘Caroline, we are truly devastated and so sorry to learn that Carl has passed away. We cant believe the news. We had such an amazing Easter Monday with you, Carl, Rían, Aibhilín and Caoimhe in Crolly. Carl was an absolute gentleman and salt of the earth. Our thoughts are very much with you and the children’.
- ‘Caroline and the sweet children, I have no words to express my condolences. You are in my prayers as you go through this very dark patch in life. I'm so sorry my friend. May the good Lord comfort and strengthen you and the children as you grieve. We look forward to a great reunion on the resurrection day’.
- ‘The biggest loss of a big heart and personality. We are thinking of you all so deeply and sending all our love’.
- ‘Can't believe this terrible news. Carl was a gentleman..thinking of Caroline, Aibhilin, Caoimhe & Rian at this heartbreaking time RIP Carl’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.