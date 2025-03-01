Carrybridge, Co Fermanagh, RNLI take to the water to help 4 people on broken down fishing boat

The volunteer crew came along side the casualty vessel

On Saturday afternoon, March 1, Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Douglas Euan & Kay Richards diverted from its training exercise to assess a 3 metre vessel with four people on board who had flagged down the passing lifeboat

Winds were Northwesterly, Force 2. Visibility was excellent with clear sunny skies.

The volunteer crew came along side the casualty vessel and assessed the four persons on board and found them to be safe and well and wearing their lifejackets.

The lifeboat crew then assessed the casualty vessel for any damage and found that the engine was unable to restart. The four crew onboard the casualties vessel were transferred to the lifeboat.

As the boat was adrift in the main navigation channel the helm took the decision, with the owners permission, that the safest option was to tow the vessel back to the public jetty at the Killyhevlin hotel.

Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team met the lifeboat crew and casualties at the jetty who moored the vessel and assumed responsibility for the care of the people onboard.

Speaking following the call out, Chris Cathcart, Volunteer Helm at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users:

‘‘As the boating season commences on Lough Erne in the coming weeks we would ask all water users before setting out on your journey to carry out regular maintenance checks on your vessel, make sure you have the relevant charts required before starting your journey, lifejackets for all on board and a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble.