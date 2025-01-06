Cars stuck on road in north Co Londonderry as police warn motorists of 'heavy snowfall'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cars have become stuck on a road in Co Londonderry amid “heavy snowfall”.
The Broad Road / Coleraine Mountain area – running between Limavady and Coleraine – is blocked as a result, warn police.
The PSNI said a short time ago: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Broad Road / Coleraine Mountain area of Limavady.
"Heavy snowfall has left a number of vehicles stuck in place, and traffic unable to pass. Seek an alternative route.”
It comes after the PSNI warned of “treacherous” conditions in Co Antrim, after a multi-vehicle crash.