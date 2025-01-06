Cars stuck on road in north Co Londonderry as police warn motorists of 'heavy snowfall'

By Adam Kula
Published 6th Jan 2025, 20:10 GMT
Cars have become stuck on a road in Co Londonderry amid “heavy snowfall”.

The Broad Road / Coleraine Mountain area – running between Limavady and Coleraine – is blocked as a result, warn police.

The PSNI said a short time ago: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Broad Road / Coleraine Mountain area of Limavady.

"Heavy snowfall has left a number of vehicles stuck in place, and traffic unable to pass. Seek an alternative route.”

It comes after the PSNI warned of “treacherous” conditions in Co Antrim, after a multi-vehicle crash.

