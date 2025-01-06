PSNI warning to drivers over 'treacherous' road conditions after multi-vehicle crash in Co Antrim

By Adam Kula
Published 6th Jan 2025, 19:35 GMT
The PSNI have warned of “treacherous” driving conditions in Co Antrim tonight.

It comes as the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney re-opened following an earlier collision.

At around 4.40pm the PSNI said there had been a “multiple vehicle collision” on the road, leading to the northbound lanes being completely closed to traffic.

Now the PSNI has said the road has fully reopened.

"However road conditions in the area are treacherous due to the current weather,” it added.

"Please slow down, and increase your stopping distance from the car in front.”

