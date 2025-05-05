Cliftonville condemns 'all disorderly behaviour' as fans involved in trouble after Irish Cup Final
Eight police officers were injured and three people were arrested during disorder after the club’s defeat to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, according to the PSNI.
Items were thrown at officers following the showpiece match at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in South Belfast.
Two people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and a juvenile was detained for possession of a flare.
Dungannon Swifts won their first Irish Cup in a 4-3 penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
In a statement published on the club’s social media channels, a spokesperson said: “Cliftonville Football Club wish to address the incidents reported pre and post the Clearer Water Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park on Saturday.
“Ahead of the Final, Cliftonville FC fully engaged with all the relevant authorities on several occasions and cooperated on matters over which the Club had control or responsibility. The Club’s position was made clear in our statement of April 28 and this was communicated across all our social media platforms providing advice to those intending to attend the Final. Our position was also reported widely by several news organisations.
“To be clear, the Club condemns all those responsible for the disorderly behaviour that occurred.
“We are conscious that our genuine supporters were inadvertently caught up in the post-match events through no fault of their own and that those involved were a small minority of those attending the game.
“We will be seeking to meet with the relevant authorities in the coming days to discuss all these events, as well as reflecting our supporters’ concerns over the policing operation that took place on Saturday”.
Speaking after the trouble, Belfast Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Whilst the majority of football fans attending yesterday’s Irish Cup Final behaved in a peaceful manner, a small minority chose to engage in criminal activity, resulting in public disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout at approximately 5.30pm”. He said police remained in the area to “monitor the situation and prevent any further escalation”.
