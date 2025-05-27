'Code red': Northern Irish witnesses describe scene of Liverpool crowd car-ramming

Northern Irish Liverpool fans are among the eyewitnesses to the moment when a car ploughed into a crowd of supporters in the city, with one Co Down man among those injured.

It happened at around 6pm on Monday on Water Street, near the Royal Liver Building in the city centre, whilst thousands of fans were on the streets for a victory parade by Liverpool FC, who had just won the Premiership.

More than 50 people were initially taken to hospital, with others treated at the scene.

Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car.

Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car.

As of this afternoon, 11 people remained in hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

Merseyside police said a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Newtownards man Jack Trotter was among those hurt. He said he had been left "in agony" after being struck.

Jack Trotter is helped at the scene by firefighters

Karina Mccauley, from Belfast, told the News Letter she saw the melee unfold.

"We stood at the Strand," she said.

"After the parade we were walking up Water Street, hundreds of us. It was a slow but steady pace past policemen who were in good spirits.

"Then this car drives through. I witnessed him hit a fan. He reversed then drove again into the crowd."

There was "screaming" she said and "people running".

"We ran to the pavement then into the next street on the right," she added.

"Police were running past shouting 'code red'. We headed back to our hotel. I've not slept at all I'm still badly shaken by what I witnessed."

David Wilkinson, 61, from Ballymena, was walking along Water Street in the city alongside his wife Breda, 62, when he saw the car heading towards him.

He says the vehicle brushed his arm before he jumped out of the road – moments before it hit unsuspecting fans.

"We had just made it to the top of the street and we could hear this car coming – it was beeping its horn,” he said.

"It headed for me and brushed my arm as it went past – I jumped out of the road just in time.

"We continued walking up the street and saw people sitting on the floor we thought the car must have hit those people before heading for us.

"We didn't realise the main incident was so close behind us.

"It was only until watching the news later on were we found out the full scale of what happened."

Before the car brushed past, Mr Wilkinson recalls seeing around 20 people chasing after the vehicle – he initially suspected it had been stolen.

Another Northern Irish fan, who didn't want to be identified, said "it was only around a half hour or so after that the news started to filter around", with "the city devoid of phone reception".

They added: "Lime Street and Central [train stations] were both closed with thousands outside not knowing why. Heavy police presence on the streets after.