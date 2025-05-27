Co Down man Jack Trotter among those hurt in Liverpool car-ramming incident during Premiership title celebrations

A man from Co Down is among those who were struck by a car at the Liverpool FC victory parade last night.

Jack Trotter has thanked everyone for their messages wishing him well.

Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car that ploughed into pedestrians during the celebrations marking Liverpool FC’s Premiership trophy win in the city centre at around 6pm yesterday.

David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

Jack Trotter of Newtownards being helped by firefighters after the road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Mr Trotter, from Newtownards, was pictured being helped from the scene by a Press Association photographer.

He wrote on Facebook: “I’m writing this because I’ve got a million texts asking if I’m okay. It’s crazy over here and I’ve barely any service.

"The parade was going unreal until the very end. Some absolute lunatic decided to floor it and drive his car through everyone. Unfortunately I was hit, however I’m extremely lucky as I dodged the car just in time, however still got hit.

"In absolute shock how an event like this can turn to such a tragedy.

“I’m okay everyone getting looked after now. Just mental how it could’ve been a lot worse.”

He later added: “Thank you everyone for the kind messages, it really means a lot.

"What’s been happening is I was took to hospital in an ambulance and currently being held in for now due to injuries to the back and leg.