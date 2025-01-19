Coleraine recycling plant fire ruled an accident after eight-hour battle to extinguish blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the RiverRidge recycling plant on Craigmore Road near Coleraine. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

A fire that ripped through a Coleraine recycling plant on Friday has been ruled an accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took firefighters over eight hours to extinguish the blaze, with around 80 members of the Northern Ireland Fire Service battling it at its height.

However the incident at the RiverRidge plant on Craigmore Road has now been ruled an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said a Fire Service spokesperson: “We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: Pacemaker Press

There were no injuries and the roads in the area were closed to traffic.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."

Firefighter “worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident", added the spokesperson, arriving shortly after 2am on Friday.

The blaze was dealt with by 10.30am that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial photograph of the site on Friday. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

The Coleraine plant is one of five facilities RiverRidge has around Northern Ireland, tackling waste from both the private and public sectors.

In the aftermath of the fire, the firm’s chief executive, Brett Ross, stated the full extent of damage won’t be known for some time, but promised to hold “an immediate and thorough investigation” into the blaze.

Contingency plans have been put into action, he added, and “key customers” have been assured that services will continue.

"The collection of waste is ongoing," said Mr Ross, “although there will be some disruption [or] delays to the likes of our skip services.