Coleraine recycling plant fire ruled an accident after eight-hour battle to extinguish blaze
It took firefighters over eight hours to extinguish the blaze, with around 80 members of the Northern Ireland Fire Service battling it at its height.
However the incident at the RiverRidge plant on Craigmore Road has now been ruled an accident.
Said a Fire Service spokesperson: “We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.
There were no injuries and the roads in the area were closed to traffic.
“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."
Firefighter “worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident", added the spokesperson, arriving shortly after 2am on Friday.
The blaze was dealt with by 10.30am that morning.
The Coleraine plant is one of five facilities RiverRidge has around Northern Ireland, tackling waste from both the private and public sectors.
In the aftermath of the fire, the firm’s chief executive, Brett Ross, stated the full extent of damage won’t be known for some time, but promised to hold “an immediate and thorough investigation” into the blaze.
Contingency plans have been put into action, he added, and “key customers” have been assured that services will continue.
"The collection of waste is ongoing," said Mr Ross, “although there will be some disruption [or] delays to the likes of our skip services.
“The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.