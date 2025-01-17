Coleraine recycling plant fire: Too early to know how bad damage is or what caused blaze that ripped through facility, says RiverRidge boss
And RiverRidge chief executive Brett Ross says the full extent of damage won’t be known for some time either – but promised to hold “an immediate and thorough investigation” into the blaze.
By the time emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 2am on Friday morning, the plant, which was closed for the night, was already the scene of what was described as a "well-developed fire".
More than 70 firefighters battled flames throughout the night and into the day, deploying 13 vehicles to tackle the emergency.
Senior fire personnel warned the public to stay off, stating that roads needed to be kept clear.
The plant is located on Craigmore Road, in the countryside outside Coleraine.
It’s one of five facilities RiverRidge has around Northern Ireland, tackling waste from both the private and public sectors.
The firm’s CEO stated that contingency plans have been put into action, and “key customers” have been assured that services will continue.
Said Mr Ross: "The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption [or] delays to the likes of our skip services.
“The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.
“I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate response and support and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our neighbours.
“No one has been injured during the incident.”
