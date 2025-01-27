Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised about the speed at which people on a critical care list are being reconnected to the electricity network after Storm Eowyn on Friday – with a second storm which hit Northern Ireland on Sunday expected to exacerbate problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter has spoken to one elderly reader – whose husband has been ill – who yesterday had been without power for more than 48 hours. Yesterday afternoon 75,000 customers remained without electricity with NIE Networks having restored power to 210,000 properties.

On Saturday, more than 24 hours after they lost power, almost 200,000 properties were still down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former first minister Dame Arlene Foster has raised concerns about the elderly and vulnerable who she said “are struggling without electricity and heat for more than three days now”.

Maureen Johnston, who lives in the Castlereagh Hills and whose husband is ill, has been without power since Friday morning, and is dependent on her fire for heat and hot water

The deputy first minister said she would “not accept complacency” in getting power restored to homes. Posting on social media platform X, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I am fighting hard to get support to all and to lock down additional help.”

John O'Dowd's infrastructure department is now in charge of handling the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, after police handed over the responsibilities to the Sinn Fein-run ministry on Saturday. However, yesterday afternoon there had been no official public update from the minister for over 24 hours.

The chair of Stormont’s infrastructure committee, DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, said the cost and scale of the storm damage “will be monumental”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said he would be raising issues with the minister, saying there was a lack of information flowing from the executive, and while he welcomed communication via social media, said that is of no use to people whose electricity and internet has been cut off.

Michael Cousins, a News Letter journalist who lives with his family in a rural community between Banbridge and Lurgan, said they had been told they might not get power back until February 3

The North Antrim MLA said people on the critical care list need to be contacted directly. The list relates to people with often life-saving medical equipment in their homes and Mr Gaston says that they should have priority for reconnection.

Mr Gaston said he was “full of admiration and praise for those out battling the elements” to get power restored but was critical of the speed at which support was being provided.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the executive was “working around the clock to get the lights back on for every home and business”. Along with the deputy first minister, she met with NIE bosses on Saturday about plans for a response to the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long-time News Letter reader Maureen Johnston, from the Castlereagh hills, whose husband Tom has been ill recently, had been without power for more than 48 hours at lunchtime yesterday.

She has been keeping warm by her fire. Mrs Johnston said: “I am very disappointed at the delay, which is hard to understand – we do feel let down by NIE.

“I am sorry for anyone without access to a fire in these circumstances – both for heat and hot water in our case.”

Billy Kennedy, a long-standing News Letter journalist, lost his power in Tandragee for 30 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My estate, Knockview Drive, and houses on the Portadown Road more than 100 houses were down, until Saturday. It was a horrific experience. Our heat was down. My computer. I couldn't cook. It was dark and cold.

“Ironically we are near the biggest power station in Co Armagh.”

Michael Cousins, a News Letter journalist who lives with his family in a rural community between Banbridge and Lurgan, said they had been told they might not get power back until February 3.

“We lost power early in storm. It is a mix of residential properties and farms with quite a few elderly residents. There are 500 premises involved in this specific fault. Current estimated time of reconnection Feb 3!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a wood burner and gas hob which were installed many years ago when power cuts happened more often.

“We are glad to have them to keep part of the house warm and provide hot water and hob top cooking. The unheated parts of house are currently 8° Celsius.

“Infrastructure must be improved. It is not acceptable that a third of NI premises were without power. But as in past NIE staff are helpful when contacted. Line staff are also working in terrible weather to restore power.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said: “This storm is unprecedented in scale and the executive were right to step up their emergency planning in advance and put out extensive warning of the red alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Resourcing to cope with the scale of damage was always going to be a concern. Thankfully assistance from GB has proved helpful to get communities back online.

“I have been checking in with my executive colleagues regarding the situation in my own constituency with school buildings damaged, loss of income for businesses and vulnerable people needing assistance.

“There has been extensive damage in my own constituency with network coverage, water and electricity out for homes and businesses now going into the third and potentially number of days to come. I myself have been hampered in my ability to provide support to people being affected as well.

“It’s times like this that communities come together and I want to thank volunteers who have set up hubs, checked on neighbours and helped with tree clearance on rural roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks also to NIE and NI Water engineers trying their best in difficult circumstances. The cost and scale will be monumental.”

Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard says the destruction caused by Storm Eowyn was one of the worst he has ever witnessed.

He said: “I've received a few reports from members of the public, particularly on high ground, of having no water supply since Friday. One of those included a family who care for their disabled son, but thankfully it came back on at lunchtime on Sunday, although their neighbour's is currently off.

“It was a bad storm and probably one of the worst I've ever lived through. A tree fell on a main road where I live and I cut it up with a chainsaw as I was afraid of it blocking a passage for traffic.” ​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIE Networks said they have have over 1,000 staff escalated including 700 staff in the field to restore supplies to customers as quickly as possible.

Derek Hynes, managing director, said: “We are still visiting locations where damage has been caused and are working on the faults that will get power back to the highest possible numbers of homes and businesses”.