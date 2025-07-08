Concern voiced after loyalist bonfire in Belfast sited close to electricity substation

Concern has been expressed over the siting of a loyalist bonfire close to an electricity substation in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the pyre is also close to two major Belfast hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust confirmed the substation supplies power to both the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they are continuing to monitor developments in relation to the bonfire, and said at this stage there is no requirement to cancel any appointments.

The bonfire off Donegal Road in south Belfast, and the nearby NI Electricity substation: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Our staff will remain in contact with relevant stakeholders over the coming days," they said.

"On-site contingency measures include emergency backup generators, which are tested regularly.

"Belfast Trust continues to review these arrangements with clinical teams at the BCH site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Trust is satisfied that there is currently no requirement to cancel any planned treatments or procedures."

Health minister Mike Nesbitt paid a "fact-finding visit to the site" today.

A department spokesperson said he took part in the visit "in line with his ministerial responsibilities", and will receive updates from Belfast Trust and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation to reduce the risk of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is working with Belfast City Council to cover asbestos-containing material at the site and erect additional fencing.

Although a spokesperson said it is "primarily the responsibility of the landowner".

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O'Toole, who represents South Belfast , also expressed concern around the presence of asbestos on the site.

"The issue of the bonfire at Donegall Road exposes the democratic scandal of how this place works," he said in a post on the social media network X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a credible risk to public health but neither the responsible Alliance environment minister, UUP health minister nor any Executive party will say anything. Why not?"

NIE Networks said it has met with relevant stakeholders to express its concerns over the bonfire's proximity to the substation causing potential risk to critical infrastructure and power outages.

"Mitigations have been put in place, including turning off the transformers adjacent to the bonfire, building scaffolding with metal sheeting around the transformers and placing steel plates on open cable ducts to reduce the risk of fire and damage," they said.

"Whilst these mitigations are in place, there will be a reduction in security of supply for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would remind the public that flames near to power lines and electricity substations pose serious risk to everyone's safety and wellbeing."

DAERA also said that Northern Ireland Environment Agency officials remain in ongoing contact with the council and enforcement investigation continues in relation to the site.