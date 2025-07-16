Country star Lisa McHugh inundated with love and good wishes after revealing Functional Neurological Disorder diagnosis

County star Lisa McHugh has been inundated with messages of love, support and good wishes after revealing a Functional Neurological Disorder diagnosis.

Writing about her health on social media on Tuesday, the 36-year-old mum of two said: ‘After what has been an incredibly scary and very difficult couple of weeks in hospital having multiple CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, blood tests, lumbar punctures and every kind of test you could imagine, I have just been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND)

‘As well as Trigeminal Neuralgia that I was diagnosed with earlier this year.

‘FND is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system work, leading to a range of neurological symptoms such as limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, sensory issues, cognitive problems and more.

‘The specific cause for FND is unknown but one of the main triggers is stress, trauma & anxiety.

‘And while there is no cure, it is treatable providing you adapt your life as much as possible to manage it.

‘I guess the stress and trauma of this last year and everything we’ve went through has finally caught up with me and my body and it’s now decided to make me physically stop, process and heal from everything properly.

‘So that’s my plan , as you can see I’ve a good bit to go on the healing front, going from walking in to hospital with a very bad headache & severe facial pain, to losing function in both legs and then trying to walk again using a zimmer frame.

‘It’s quite a lot to wrap your head around. So I need to drastically adapt things in my life right now and for the future to reduce the severity of the symptoms in any future flare ups.

‘But rest assured, I will be cared for like a queen every single day until I fully recover from this episode ❤️’

She added that ‘a special mention of thanks must go out to all of the doctors, specialists, nurses & staff of the South West Acute Hospital’ saying that ‘the care and first class treatment I’ve had since I arrived has been absolutely amazing and I am so thankful to all of you’.

‘With all of that said, I’m going to sign off and take time out from everything for a while to concentrate on recovering fully.

‘In the meantime I’d really appreciate all of your prayers & I’ll soak up this time with my beautiful family and be grateful for every day

sending you all lots of love,

I’ll be back soon

L ❤️ xx’

According to NHS Inform, ‘Functional neurological disorder (FND) describes a problem with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body’.

It is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system work, leading to a range of neurological symptoms such as limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, sensory issues and cognitive problems.

Earlier this year, McHugh told BBC News NI her baby daughter spent 10 "horrendous" days in hospital after contracting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

