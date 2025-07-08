Craigyhill bonfire 2025 in Larne finished at 'around 190 feet plus a 30 foot beacon on top'

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne has now been completed at ‘around 190 feet or 290 pallets high plus a 30 foot beacon on top’, builders have confirmed.

Craigyhill Bonfire Committee member ‘John’ said they ‘finished but couldn’t get all the pallets on, as it was too windy on Sunday’.

‘We are happy that everyone is all down (on the ground) safe and well – and now we are getting ready for the festival’, he said.

‘It is now time to get all the amusements up and running with thousands coming to see it already.

‘We had a bus tour from Germany earlier in the week and more buses yesterday’.

‘The estate is buzzing with people and excitement….this was our goal,’ added John.

In recent days bonfire builders were pleased to get praise for their amateur feat of engineering from contemporaries in foreign countries.

According to a post on Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page they received ‘an invite from our fellow bonfire builders in Slinningsbålet from Norway which we will be taking them up on.

‘Can’t wait for this trip away.

‘Building friends around the world’.

Craigyhill Bonfire now has 80,000 followers

‘And tomorrow (July 9) members of the SCHEVENINGEN bonfire group from Holland are meeting us to share their experiences and we will give them a tour of Northern Ireland,’ said John.

Earlier he said that around 40,000 people attended celebrations at Craigyhill bonfire in 2024 ‘and we had no trouble at all, apart from one wee scuffle’.

‘There were some people running about in GAA tops and Celtic tops and nobody said anything. When would you see that?

‘We see other bonfires are following the blueprint of what we are doing because it works.

‘Now we have flute bands on the 10th, but the 11th is more for the kids.

‘This year we are focussing more on the fun day and we have even secured a 80-metre portable funfair ride from Europe.

‘We will also have the fire breathers, DJ’s and we still expect around 40k people.

‘We fund raise all year round for this and we intend to have a great day. It is a day for everyone so we put on a great day’.