Cyclist dies following morning road traffic collision in North Belfast
Police have confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision at the Clifton Street area of North Belfast on Thursday November 21.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision.
The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queens Street, with both on slip and off slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”
