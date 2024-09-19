Dramatic rescue last night of three youths from Northern Ireland cliff after one sustained leg fracture and another became trapped on cliff face
A post on Coleraine Coastguard says: “A dramatic rescue unfolded this evening at Ramore Head, Portrush.
"Three youths had attempted to climb to the top of the cliff.
"One fell sustaining a serious leg fracture, one was uninjured and a third was trapped on the cliff face.
"Both Portrush lifeboats were launched.
"The injured casualty was rapidly evacuated by the lifeboat crew from the base of the cliff and handed into the care of NIAS at Portrush Harbour.
"The uninjured casualty was also taken to the harbour.
"The remaining casualty remained trapped on the cliff face.
"Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams set up a rope rescue system and a technician was lowered down the cliff, securing the casualty.
"Both were raised to the top of the cliff and thankfully the casualty was uninjured.
"For emergencies on the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD.”
