Dundonald Ice Bowl: Centre evacuated after discovery of suspicious object - public asked not to come to area

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 22nd May 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:15 BST

Police and emergency services are currently at a leisure complex on the Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Dundonald Ice Bowl has been evacuated and the public are advising the public to not visit the area.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: ‘Emergency Services are currently at Dundonald Ice Bowl, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

‘The centre has been evacuated and the public are advised to not attend the area. A 200m cordon is in place.’

