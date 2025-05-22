Dundonald Ice Bowl: Centre evacuated after discovery of suspicious object - public asked not to come to area

Police and emergency services are currently at a leisure complex on the Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Dundonald Ice Bowl has been evacuated and the public are advising the public to not visit the area.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: ‘Emergency Services are currently at Dundonald Ice Bowl, following the discovery of a suspicious object.