DUP's Carla Lockhart calls on internet and phone companies to get homes back online as many still wiped out by Storm Eowyn
That’s according to DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who says that many families still don’t have mobile signals or the ability to go online, almost a fortnight after the storm hit.
Her comments came as she put forward a Westminster motion to have NIE workers and engineers, community groups and individuals who stepped up to help with the aftermath of Eowyn recognised, specifically “praising their resilience, dedication, and community spirit”.
Many of those NIE workers have headed down to aid in the Republic’s recovery, the electricity firm has said, after all homes in Northern Ireland that suffered blackouts due to the storm were reconnected by Monday evening.
However, Mrs Lockhart called on internet and phone companies to get people connected again, stating that outages in her Upper Bann constituency are still happening.
"Reliable internet and phone connections are no longer a luxury,” she said, “they are an essential part of daily life for work, education, and staying connected with loved ones.
"The impact of these ongoing outages across Upper Bann is deeply frustrating for residents, and I have been pressing providers to act with urgency to resolve these issues.
"The volume of complaints I have received highlights just how widespread this problem is. I want to assure constituents that I am actively engaging with service providers to push for swift repairs and better communication with affected customers."
One firm, Fibrus, has announced a compensation scheme for homes that have been without the internet for more than 48 hours. While MRs Lockhart welcomed that, she said “the focus must remain on ensuring that these outages are addressed swiftly”.
"I will continue to monitor the situation closely and push for improvements, not just in response times but also in the resilience of our local infrastructure to prevent future disruptions,” she added.
The Upper Bann MP asked any residents still experiencing problems with their internet or phones to report them directly to their provider, and also contact her office so she can follow up on the issue.
She has also submitted an Early Day Motion in Westminster to recognise and commend all those who stepped up in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.
The motion commends tireless NIE engineers, call handlers, and utility workers who worked around the clock to restore power to affected homes and businesses.
It also acknowledges the emergency responders, statutory authorities, and farmers who played a crucial role in keeping people safe and clearing roads in the wake of the severe weather.
And it pays tribute to the community groups, businesses, and individuals who provided essential support, including hot meals, charging stations, washing facilities and warm spaces, ensuring that those left without power or heat were looked after.
“We witnessed an incredible outpouring of kindness and dedication from so many people,” she said. “It was a true testament to the spirit of Northern Ireland.
“This motion is a way to ensure that their efforts are recognised at the highest level. I want to thank every single person who played a part in helping others during this difficult time. Their selflessness and resilience deserve our deepest gratitude."