Elderly Co Armagh farmer killed in agricultural accident is named as funeral details released

The man killed in a farming accident in rural Co Armagh has been named.

He was Sam Maclean, a grandfather who was in his 70s.

The accident happened off the Dundrum Road, to the east of Keady.

His funeral is due to take place this Saturday in Newtownhamilton.

DUP MLA for the area William Irwin said that he knew Mr Maclean to see, and that “farming was a large part of his life and he enjoyed it”.

He understands Mr Maclean was in his “late 70s”, and that the accident involved him being hurt by a tractor while working at an outfarm (local SDLP councillor Thomas O’Hanlon likewise said he believes a tractor was involved).

“My thoughts are with the immediate family,” said Mr Irwin.

"Farms can be a dangerous place. It behoves us all to be careful.

"We’ve a large farm ourselves, and there’s a lot of large equipment and machines, and one simple mistake can be fatal.”

He said that the mood in the area was one of “shock”.

"I know the prayers and thoughts of the entire wider community were with the family at this time,” he added.

Councillor O’Hanlon, from the nearby area, said locals were “very shocked” last night when emergency vehicles rushed into the area.

"An elderly farmer has lost his life and it is a tragedy,” he said.

"The incident seemed to involve a tractor, but I have no idea what happened.

"It is an absolute tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of people in the entire community are with the man’s family at this very sad time.

"It is going to be a very difficult time for them.

"It was a shock last night with so many emergency vehicles going to the scene of the accident on the farm.”

A notice posted on Funeral Times says his full name was Samuel David Maclean, and that he was “dearly loved and cherished husband of Betty, much loved father of Ruth, dear father-in-law of Mark, devoted grandfather of Martha and beloved brother of Edwin”.

It adds: “Family and friends welcome to share their condolences at Jackson Stoops & Sons Funeral Home, 39 Portadown Road, Armagh, BT61 9HE on Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

"Funeral from his home on Saturday at 1.30pm to Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, followed by a private family committal in the adjoining churchyard.

"Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Second Newtownhamilton Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk

"Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, son-in-law, granddaughter, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and all the family circle.”