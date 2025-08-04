Emergency appeal for information about missing Jason Irwin who was last seen wearing a woolly hat
An urgent appeal has been made by Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon to locate missing Jason Irwin.
In a statement they say that ‘Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of Jason Irwin’.
They add that ‘Jason was last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital on Friday 1st August 2025 at approximately 4.45pm.
‘Jason is described in his mid 30’s and likely to be wearing dark clothing and a woolly hat.
‘Jason’s beard is heavier now than the photo pictured below.
‘If you believe you have seen Jason or have any information as to Jason’s whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 1364 of 01/08/25’.
