Fatal cyclist victim of lorry collision in Belfast is named by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have named the man killed in a collision earlier on today in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was 58-year-old Gary McMahon from Belfast.

The collision happened at Clifton Street, just above the Westlink in north Belfast.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary McMahon

"Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street has since re-opened and our enquiries into the collision are ongoing.