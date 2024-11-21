Fatal cyclist victim of lorry collision in Belfast is named by police

By Adam Kula
Published 21st Nov 2024
Police have named the man killed in a collision earlier on today in Belfast.

The victim was 58-year-old Gary McMahon from Belfast.

The collision happened at Clifton Street, just above the Westlink in north Belfast.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in a collision.

"Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street has since re-opened and our enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”

