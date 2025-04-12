Firefighters tackle wildfire near Glenshane Pass

By David Young, PA
Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:58 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 18:17 BST
More than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling a gorse fire in Co Londonderry on Saturday.

The blaze took hold close to the Glenshane Road over the Sperrin Mountains near Maghera.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area while the fire service operation continued.

Firefighters have already dealt with around 350 wildfires across Northern Ireland in just over a week.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th April 2025 The Slievenaman Road, Newcastle the scene of a huge gorse fire which led to the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the Mourne MountainsPress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th April 2025 The Slievenaman Road, Newcastle the scene of a huge gorse fire which led to the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the Mourne Mountains
Those included a significant blaze in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down last weekend which sparked a major incident and saw people evacuated from their homes.

Many of the fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

