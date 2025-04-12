Firefighters tackle wildfire near Glenshane Pass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling a gorse fire in Co Londonderry on Saturday.

The blaze took hold close to the Glenshane Road over the Sperrin Mountains near Maghera.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area while the fire service operation continued.

Firefighters have already dealt with around 350 wildfires across Northern Ireland in just over a week.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th April 2025 The Slievenaman Road, Newcastle the scene of a huge gorse fire which led to the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the Mourne Mountains

Those included a significant blaze in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down last weekend which sparked a major incident and saw people evacuated from their homes.