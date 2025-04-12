Firefighters tackle wildfire near Glenshane Pass
The blaze took hold close to the Glenshane Road over the Sperrin Mountains near Maghera.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area while the fire service operation continued.
Firefighters have already dealt with around 350 wildfires across Northern Ireland in just over a week.
Those included a significant blaze in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down last weekend which sparked a major incident and saw people evacuated from their homes.
Many of the fires are believed to have been started deliberately.
