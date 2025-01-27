First and deputy first minister call on Northern Ireland’s energy network provider, NIE Networks, to offer goodwill payments to those who remain without power

By David Young, PA
Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 12:49 BST
Stormont’s leaders have called on Northern Ireland’s energy network provider, NIE Networks, to offer goodwill payments to those who remain without power following Storm Eowyn.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly highlighted that compensation payments were available in Scotland for affected customers.

Some 65,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Northern Ireland, with some people told they could be waiting until February 3 to be reconnected.

NIE Networks said on Monday that supply had been restored to 220,000 customers so far.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly hold a press conference in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, after Storm Eowyn hit Northern Ireland over the weekendFirst Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly hold a press conference in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, after Storm Eowyn hit Northern Ireland over the weekend
Ten schools in Northern Ireland remained closed on Monday due to storm damage, with around 80 schools still unconnected to the power grid.

Around 150 schools sustained damage in the storm.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly pressed NIE officials on the compensation issue during a meeting at Stormont on Monday morning.

Updating reporters afterwards inside Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Ms O’Neill said: “We’ve asked NIE to look at the issue of compensation, because we think that it is important that people are supported through these difficult days.”

She added: “These companies make significant profits every year. They should make sure they give that goodwill payment now at a time of need.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “We understand that that is what is happening with Scottish companies, energy companies in Scotland in relation to the same storm.

“We see no reason why this shouldn’t happen here.

“So we are urging NIE to go away, consider that and come back to us very quickly with an indication of what they want to do, because we know that those people who are without electricity and water are suffering real hardship.”

She added: “I think it is the right thing to do for NIE to step up and to do a goodwill payment and not wait for those further discussions in due course with the Utility Regulator or elsewhere.

“They can do a goodwill payment, is our understanding. So that’s what we’re urging them to do.”

NIE Networks has been approached for comment.

