Flights grounded: Morning arrivals and departures from George Best City Airport cancelled as Storm Eowyn rages on, while Belfast International apologises for not being able to tell people what's happening

All of Friday morning’s flights to and from Belfast’s George Best City Airport have been grounded as Storm Eowyn rages on.

Meanwhile Belfast International Airport has apologised for being unable to tell people whether or not their flights are cancelled, stating customers need to call their individual airlines instead.

However, it’s understood that morning flights at International are grounded as well.

Plus Stena Line has called all ferry sailings to and from Belfast until 7.30pm tonight.

Around 60% of today's flights at George Best City Airport have been cancelled. Picture: Visit Belfast

Flights at George Best City Airport are cancelled all morning, with the first arrival currently listed to be an EasyJet journey from Gatwick at 1.20pm – while the red alert is still on.

The first departure is EasyJet returning to Gatwick at 2.15pm.

Which routes are still flying very much depends on the specific airlines; Aer Lingus has cancelled all of its flights for the day, while EasyJet expects to be able to fly from around lunchtime and both British Airways and KLM have scheduled journeys from the early evening that are still slated to go ahead.

In total, around three-fifths of flights at City Airport scheduled across the entire day won’t happen; 22 of 37 planned arrivals have been cancelled, while 19 of 30 departures are off.

Belfast International Airport has apologised for not being able to tell people whether or not flights are cancelled, but warns of serious disruption from Storm Eowyn. Photo: Belfast International Airport

In a statement issued at 9.30am this morning, Belfast International Airport warned that “operations are limited” and reinforced that the public has been told to stay off the roads until the life-threatening red alert conditions end around 2pm.

But officials admitted that live flight information for Friday’s 90 planned arrivals and departures isn’t functioning, stating: “Our website flight information is displaying incorrectly, but the website chatbot has the latest flight information but please contact your airline in the first instance.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience at this time."

Said an airport spokesperson: “Across the airport site we have experienced intermittent power outages, and we are working with our airline partners to understand how their flights will be impacted as the day goes on.

“This remains a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours.

"Passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow for the latest updates to flights before travelling to the airport. If their flight is operating, passengers are reminded to arrive at the airport two hours before their airlines scheduled departure time.”

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement reminding people that airlines have a duty of care towards passengers hit by delayed or cancelled flights.

That can included meals and accommodation in the case of extreme delays – though airlines may not have to issue compensation for flights cancelled by extreme conditions, which could include Storm Eowyn.

Said a spokesperson: “If a flight faces lengthy delays, airlines have a duty to look after their passengers, including providing food and drink, and accommodation if overnight.

“We will not hesitate to take action against any airlines not following these guidelines.”