Here are 17 dogs hoping to be rehomed into loving families in Northern Ireland soon 🐶

1 . Denali and his brothers Juneau and Kenai

Denali and his brothers Juneau and Kenai are 5 month old Retriever Crossbreeds ready to start their big adventures in their forever homes! They are only 20 weeks old, so will need all of their puppy training and socialisation once they have settled into their new environment. They will all be automatically enrolled into our amazing Dog School classes prior to adoption so that they can start off on the right paw with their training! Denali and his brothers can potentially live with other pets, as long as they are properly introduced and managed in the home. Any resident dogs will need to come to the Rehoming Centre for a meet to make sure they're happy with a little bouncy brother! Denali, Juneau and Kenai are playful puppies with plenty of energy! Active homes that will bring them on plenty of adventures as they get older will be amazing, as well as a secure outdoor space where they can sniff and play during the day. Their adopters should be able to be at home with them during the day to begin with, and until leaving time can be gradually built up over a period of time. Photo: Dogs Trust