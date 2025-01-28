Here are 17 dogs hoping to be rehomed into loving families in Northern Ireland soon 🐶

1. Denali and his brothers Juneau and Kenai
Denali and his brothers Juneau and Kenai are 5 month old Retriever Crossbreeds ready to start their big adventures in their forever homes! They are only 20 weeks old, so will need all of their puppy training and socialisation once they have settled into their new environment. They will all be automatically enrolled into our amazing Dog School classes prior to adoption so that they can start off on the right paw with their training! Denali and his brothers can potentially live with other pets, as long as they are properly introduced and managed in the home. Any resident dogs will need to come to the Rehoming Centre for a meet to make sure they're happy with a little bouncy brother! Denali, Juneau and Kenai are playful puppies with plenty of energy! Active homes that will bring them on plenty of adventures as they get older will be amazing, as well as a secure outdoor space where they can sniff and play during the day. Their adopters should be able to be at home with them during the day to begin with, and until leaving time can be gradually built up over a period of time. Photo: Dogs Trust
If you are ready for all of the fun and dedication that comes with adopting a puppy into your home, then please submit an adoption application! To express your interest in adopting one of these beautiful boys, please include 'Denali' as a favourite dog in your application. Thank you! Photo: Dogs Trust
This cute little chap is Eddie! He is a 10 year old Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier Crossbreed and his has found himself in our care and looking for a new loving home. Eddie has still got a lot of zest for life, but as a slightly older gentleman, he would like a sensible home without any other pets. Any children in the home should be secondary school age and up, with an understanding that Eddie likes to take things easy sometimes! Eddie will happily jump into the car for adventures, and is able to have doggy walking buddies that will respect his space. As Eddie has spent time in a home previously, he should be able to spend time alone in his new home once he has settled in. Therefore, his adopters should be able to be at home with him for a period of time after adoption keep him company while he adjusts. Photo: Dogs trust
Fred is a 7 year old Wire Hair Fox Terrier. Fred is a happy little guy, and likes to say hello to everyone he meets! He is looking for an adult only home and he would also like to be the only pet, he loves all the attention to himself! Fred's adopter will need to be at home with him to begin with to help him settle into his new environment and routine, and then leaving time can be gradually increased. Although Fred is slightly older at 7 years, he still has plenty of energy for adventures! He loves his walkies with his Canine Carers and gets the most enjoyment out of spending time with people on his own terms. Fred's adopters will need to give him the time and patience to build the same relationship he has formed with his Canine Carers, through both multiple meets at the Centre and within the home. Once this relationship is formed you will have a best friend for life! Adopters with experience of owning terriers will be a perfect fit for Fred. Photo: Dogs Trust
